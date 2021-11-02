Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 17120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Univar Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,408,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Univar Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 72.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

