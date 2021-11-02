Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group, Inc engages in the business of media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. Universal Media Group was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

