Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $3.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16.
About Universal Media Group
