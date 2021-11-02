UpBots (UBXT) Market Capitalization Hits $15.59 Million

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One UpBots coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. UpBots has a market cap of $15.59 million and $651,861.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UpBots has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00231208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00096439 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UpBots Profile

UBXT is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,850,225 coins and its circulating supply is 390,799,996 coins. The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom . UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UpBots is upbots.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

Buying and Selling UpBots

