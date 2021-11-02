Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD stock opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.