Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $348.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 38.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

