Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Up to $10.46

Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.95. Urban One shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 4,625 shares.

The company has a market cap of $518.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

