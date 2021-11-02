Urban One (UONE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Shares of UONE opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $560.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.84. Urban One has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

