USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

USNA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.56. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,030. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $291,259. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 222,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

