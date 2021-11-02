VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.13. 14,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,641. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.