Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.