Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 318,455 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of James River Group worth $87,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $23,011,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $21,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JRVR opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

