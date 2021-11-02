Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,798,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Innoviva worth $91,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Innoviva by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 798,130 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innoviva by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,019,000 after buying an additional 142,265 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 340,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 135,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

INVA stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.49. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.