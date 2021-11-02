Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after buying an additional 391,897 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after buying an additional 328,247 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $314.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $219.27 and a 12-month high of $314.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

