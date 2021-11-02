Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Boosted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.85. The stock had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,478. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.82. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $152.56 and a 52 week high of $216.07.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

