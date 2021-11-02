Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.30

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.30 and last traded at $104.27, with a volume of 771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,640,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,190,000 after acquiring an additional 231,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after buying an additional 47,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $61,847,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

