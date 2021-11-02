Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 503,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 122,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 380,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

