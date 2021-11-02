Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.05. 29,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,278. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -57.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.