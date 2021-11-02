Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of Vector Group worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vector Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vector Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

VGR stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $729.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

