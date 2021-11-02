Vega Protocol (VEGA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $255.43 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for $16.32 or 0.00025517 BTC on major exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.60 million and $255.43 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00050491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00217010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00093210 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,345,540 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

