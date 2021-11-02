VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,758,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,592,000 after buying an additional 386,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,531,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,115,000 after purchasing an additional 485,959 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,437,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,490,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,878,000 after purchasing an additional 92,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VER opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

