Vericel (VCEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.68 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

