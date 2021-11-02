VeriSign’s (VRSN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $259.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $223.07 on Friday. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.82 and its 200-day moving average is $218.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,989 shares in the company, valued at $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

