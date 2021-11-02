Veritone (VERI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Veritone to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritone stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.36% of Veritone worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

