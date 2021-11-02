VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001644 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $67.59 million and $22,747.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00081457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00102105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,329.75 or 1.00247596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.70 or 0.07100627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002873 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,091,229 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

