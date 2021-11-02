ViacomCBS (VIACA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Shares of VIACA stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.47. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

