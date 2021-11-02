Viant Technology (DSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Viant Technology to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Viant Technology has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. On average, analysts expect Viant Technology to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DSP stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 129,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,362. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $733.91 million and a PE ratio of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viant Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 20,490.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

