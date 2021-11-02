ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ViewRay by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in ViewRay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 413,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

