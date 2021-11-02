VIG Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $986,711.12 and $400.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,283,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

