Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Up 54.6% in October

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,025,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VKIN stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94. Viking Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 4,896.40% and a negative net margin of 208.45%.

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

