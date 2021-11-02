Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Buy Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $480.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

