Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Announces Earnings Results

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of VNOM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. 18,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viper Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Viper Energy Partners worth $26,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

