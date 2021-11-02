Virtue Poker (VPP) Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 94.6% higher against the US dollar. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $11.71 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00081428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00075643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00101930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,754.58 or 1.00651838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.33 or 0.07065374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Virtue Poker Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

