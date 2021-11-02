Visa Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

NYSE V opened at $212.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.41. The company has a market capitalization of $413.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa has a 1-year low of $183.89 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,387 shares of company stock worth $8,999,025. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $46,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

