Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VWAGY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Volkswagen stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 530,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

