W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,047 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.71% of W. P. Carey worth $96,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

