W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $2,036,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.