Walker & Dunlop (WD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WD stock opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a current ratio of 206.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.66. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

