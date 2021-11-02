Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Short Interest Up 21.5% in October

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:WARR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,615. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WARR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,303,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,280,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,100,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $256,000.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

