Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to C$165.00

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TSE WCN opened at C$168.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$162.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.80. The company has a market cap of C$43.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$122.13 and a 1 year high of C$169.14.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.5100007 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer David M. Hall sold 12,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.32, for a total value of C$2,099,956.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at C$488,149.20.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

