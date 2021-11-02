Waterdrop Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop’s (NYSE:WDH) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, November 3rd. Waterdrop had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 7th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Waterdrop’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Waterdrop stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75. Waterdrop has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waterdrop will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,399,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $15,228,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $4,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $2,288,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

