WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $832.62 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $832.62 million and approximately $275.45 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00033782 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,802,072,346 coins and its circulating supply is 1,810,397,106 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

