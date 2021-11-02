Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $321.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $380.00 to $321.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on W. Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $306.78.

NYSE W opened at $252.52 on Monday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.73.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $2,726,798. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,216,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,304,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

