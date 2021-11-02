Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sanofi (SAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sanofi (EPA: SAN):

11/1/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/26/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/21/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/14/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €113.00 ($132.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/5/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/4/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/29/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/28/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/9/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/8/2021 – Sanofi was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SAN opened at €88.30 ($103.88) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($109.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.22.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

