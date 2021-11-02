Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FLXN):

10/19/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

10/12/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/12/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/12/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

10/12/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

10/6/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

10/4/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

9/21/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

9/20/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

9/6/2021 – Flexion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 751,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,552. The company has a market cap of $468.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Get Flexion Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $12,560,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 179,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.