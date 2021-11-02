WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS WLYYF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,116. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

