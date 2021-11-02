WELL Health Technologies Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.10 million.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.