WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

WesBanco stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

