Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives C$14.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDO. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,803,740.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.

Shares of WDO stock traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$10.82. 76,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,331. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.31. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$13.34.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$63.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.