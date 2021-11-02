Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 21.46%. On average, analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WMC stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1,494.10, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The firm has a market cap of $152.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

