Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.23.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.